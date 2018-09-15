This inner city Dublin house was once home to 100 people from 17 families

EVER BEEN CURIOUS about how Dubliners used to lived over the last 300 years? You may learn a thing or two with a tour of 14 Henrietta Street.

The north inner city Georgian townhouse was built in the 1700s. Initially the property of one well-to-do family, by the early 20th Century it had become an overcrowded tenement building.

At one point in 1911 the building was home to 100 people from 17 families. They had access to only two bathrooms and two taps of cold running water.

Dublin City Council’s Culture Company have transformed the building into a museum, which opens today. Bookings can be made here.