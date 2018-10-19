169 jobs to go following Dundalk food plant closure

DUNDALK-BASED FOOD company Authentic Food Group is to close with a loss of nearly 170 jobs.

The company was today granted permission by the High Court to appoint joint provisional liquidators to AFC Manufacturing Ireland, which acquired the Dundalk plant from Heinz in 2015.

In a statement today to the Dundalk Democrat, Nik Basram, managing director of The Authentic Food Company, said: “We have faced some serious business challenges in recent months that have been specific to this site.

“While we have worked tirelessly to meet those challenges head-on and carried out a comprehensive review of the business to try to find a way to make it profitable over the long-term, unfortunately, that has not been possible. We have therefore had no option other than to close the Dundalk facility.”

Disgracefully high-handed treatment of those who work at Authentic Food in Dundalk. Workers are entitled to know what the future holds and to be engaged with and consulted if the company is in difficulty. Straight answers and respect needed now. https://t.co/XguGScTioT — Ged Nash (@geraldnash) October 19, 2018

Staff members at the plant are represented by the Unite Trade Union whose representatives have met with the liquidators.

Speaking today, Unite’s Senior Officer in the Republic Brendan Ogle said that there were “serious concerns” surrounding the liquidation.

Ogle said that he will be writing to Business, Enterprise and Innovation Minister Heather Humphreys for an urgent meeting.

Unite will meet with liquidators again on Monday.

“After meeting the liquidators again on Monday, we will be holding a General Meeting of our members to update them.