Appeal: 17-year-old Anastasia Iancov has been missing from Balgriffin since Thursday

The teenager was last seen leaving her home at around 5pm.

By Daragh Brophy Sunday 22 Jul 2018, 12:43 PM
2 hours ago 7,275 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4141365
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN NORTH Dublin have issued an appeal for help tracing a teenage girl missing from her home since Thursday last.

17-year-old Anastasia Iancova was last seen leaving her home in Balgriffin, Dublin 13 on Thursday evening at around 5pm.

She is described as being:

  • Approximately 5′ 7″ in height
  • Of slim build
  • With long brown hair and brown eyes
  • A piercing in her lower lip

She was wearing:

  • Ripped black jeans
  • A short white top

Anyone with information can contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

