Appeal: 17-year-old Anastasia Iancov has been missing from Balgriffin since Thursday

GARDAÍ IN NORTH Dublin have issued an appeal for help tracing a teenage girl missing from her home since Thursday last.
17-year-old Anastasia Iancova was last seen leaving her home in Balgriffin, Dublin 13 on Thursday evening at around 5pm.
She is described as being:
- Approximately 5′ 7″ in height
- Of slim build
- With long brown hair and brown eyes
- A piercing in her lower lip
She was wearing:
- Ripped black jeans
- A short white top
Anyone with information can contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
COMMENTS (1)