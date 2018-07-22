Appeal: 17-year-old Anastasia Iancov has been missing from Balgriffin since Thursday

GARDAÍ IN NORTH Dublin have issued an appeal for help tracing a teenage girl missing from her home since Thursday last.

17-year-old Anastasia Iancova was last seen leaving her home in Balgriffin, Dublin 13 on Thursday evening at around 5pm.

She is described as being:

Approximately 5′ 7″ in height

Of slim build

With long brown hair and brown eyes

A piercing in her lower lip

She was wearing:

Ripped black jeans

A short white top

Anyone with information can contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.