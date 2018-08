Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help to locate teenager Derek Cooper who is missing from Limerick since last Saturday.

The 17-year-old was last seen in the Croom area on 25 August.

He is described as being 5ft, with greyish/brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Roxboro Road on 061 214340.