This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 25 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

19 dead and 23 injured in China hotel fire

The hotel’s owner had been detained for questioning by police, the official Xinhua news agency has reported.

By AFP Saturday 25 Aug 2018, 5:35 PM
38 minutes ago 1,091 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4201617
Firefighters conduct rescue work in the ruins of a burnt-down hotel in Harbin.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Firefighters conduct rescue work in the ruins of a burnt-down hotel in Harbin.
Firefighters conduct rescue work in the ruins of a burnt-down hotel in Harbin.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

AT LEAST 19 people died and another 23 were injured when a fire ripped through a hot springs hotel complex in northeastern China today, state media said.

The blaze began in the early hours at the hotel and spa in Harbin, capital of the Heilongjiang province, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

“An area of 400 square metres has been ravaged by the flames and 19 people have died,” the agency said, citing local authorities.

Blackened walls inside the hotel, which is part of a hot springs complex, could be seen in footage released by state broadcaster CCTV.

Images from the scene showed rooms littered with broken glass and twisted metal structures, with parts of the ceiling hanging down precariously in places.

CHINA-HARBIN-HOTEL-FIRE (CN) Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

CHINA-HARBIN-HOTEL-FIRE (CN) The site of the fire accident at a hot spring hotel in Songbei District of Harbin Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

The injured were suffering from burns or toxic smoke inhalation, CCTV said, indicating an investigation had been opened into the cause of the fire.

Xinhua said the hotel’s owner had been detained for questioning by police.

Deadly fires are common in China where fire security regulations are frequently neglected.

In April, 18 people were killed and five more injured in a fire at a karaoke establishment in the country’s south.

And in November, a fire left 19 people dead and eight injured at a boarding house in Beijing.

In 2015, another 38 people died following a fire at a retirement home in central Henan province.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		LIVE: Pope Francis to address Croke Park crowds as he closes day one of Irish visit
    56,709  80
    2
    		Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    53,328  38
    3
    		Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    54,570  135
    Fora
    1
    		Tesco has been accused of 'corporate bullying' for disciplining 80 striking staff
    322  0
    2
    		Why some mortgage holders are better off dealing with vulture funds than banks
    132  0
    3
    		How Dublin startup Flipdish plans to overhaul Europe's 'fragmented' food-ordering market
    79  0
    The42
    1
    		Taylor and Tennyson come face to face with foes ahead of Boston world title triple-header
    22,726  3
    2
    		Munster held scoreless in home defeat to Champions Cup opponents Exeter
    22,166  13
    3
    		Comerford bags second bronze in Berlin bringing Ireland's medal count to eight
    16,931  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Sky News thinks Pope Francis is currently in England, and Twitter is fairly baffled
    5,531  2
    2
    		Ariana Grande tore into a sports website that said Pete Davidson has 'butthole eyes'
    5,038  0
    3
    		Rodrigo Alves has been removed from the Celebrity Big Brother house and won't be returning
    4,409  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Pope acknowledges Catholic abuse in Ireland but does not apologise to victims in keynote speech
    Varadkar says 'there is much to be done to get justice' for Church abuse survivors
    Photos of people who spoke out about Church abuse projected onto Dublin buildings
    GARDAí
    Two women due in court after elite gardaÃ­ seized â¬670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Two women due in court after elite gardaí seized €670,000 worth of drugs in Dublin
    Submachine gun, cocaine and cannabis seized in Clare
    Two women arrested in Dublin as elite gardaí seize over €670,000 worth of drugs
    DUBLIN
    'That was a bit too fast': Popemobile travels through Dublin with unanticipated haste
    'That was a bit too fast': Popemobile travels through Dublin with unanticipated haste
    'Welcome to Pope Francis ... but' - Ha'penny Bridge demonstration marks pope's arrival
    Pope Francis has arrived in Ireland
    ARREST
    'Drink-driving is completely unacceptable' - Lloris apologises after arrest
    'Drink-driving is completely unacceptable' - Lloris apologises after arrest
    Man arrested in relation to fatal Dublin fire released without charge
    John Gilligan charged with money laundering offences after Belfast airport arrest

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie