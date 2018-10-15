Three killed as plane crash-lands on German highway

The plane crash landed next to a highway on Wasserkuppe mountain in Germany.

The plane crash landed next to a highway on Wasserkuppe mountain in Germany.

THREE PEOPLE HAVE died in a plane crash in at Wasserkuppe mountain in Germany.

The deceased, two women and a boy were on a footpath on a highway when the plane crashed through a barrier on Sunday afternoon.

According to a police statement the 56-year-old pilot of the Cessna aircraft was coming into land at Wasserkuppe, when the engine failed and the plane rolled over on the runway and broke through a barrier.

Police are working to identify those killed in the crash.

Three men and the pilot all German nationals were on board the plane when it came down, they were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A witness to the incident is receiving psychological and medical support and is said to be suffering from shock.

A police investigation has been launched.

State authorities have offered their condolences to the victims and their families.