350 jobs being created by pharma company in Galway

The Chanelle Group makes health products for both animals and humans.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 9:40 AM
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/totojang1977
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/totojang1977

A PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY is set to create 350 jobs in Loughrea, Co Galway.

The jobs at the Chanelle Group will be created over the next five years as part of an €86 million investment plan. 

Some 90 graduate positions will be available immediately.

The company, the largest Irish-owned manufacturer of pharmaceuticals, makes health products for both animals and humans.

It is headquartered in Loughrea and has a presence in over 80 countries, employing around 500 people.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney is set to open the company’s new manufacturing facility today.

