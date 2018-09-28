Four new Irish restaurants named in high profile food guide

Dillons of Timoleague in county Cork is one of four new Irish entrants to the Michelin guide.

FOUR NEW IRISH eateries have been recognised in Michelin’s coveted Bib Gourmand.

The list awards restaurants with affordable prices, specifically those that offer a three-course meal for €40 or less. All of the venues mentioned will be included in the 2019 Michelin Guide of Great Britain and Ireland.

The four Irish newcomers to the list are: Clanbrassil House in Dublin city, Tartare Café & Wine Bar in Galway city, Brownes in Tuam and Dillon’s in Timoleague in Cork.

In all 24 Irish restaurants are included in the guide, the majority retaining their ranking from previous years.

They are:

1826 Adare in Adare

Aldridge Lodge in Duncannon

Bastion in Kinsale

Chart House in Dingle

Copper Hen in Tramore

The Courthouse in Carrickmacross

Giovannelli in Killorglin

Kai in Galway City

Morrissey’s in Doonbeg

Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegal

TwoCooks in Sallins

In Dublin City

Bastible on South Circular Road

Craft in Terenure

Delahunt on Camden Street

Etto, Merrion Row

Pichet on Trinity Street

Pigeon House in Clontarf

Pig’s Ear on Nassau Street

Forest & Marcy in Ranelagh

Richmond in Portobello

Seven restaurants in Northern Ireland also made the list:

Clenaghans Restaurant, near Aghalee, in Antrim

Fontana and Noble both in Holywood

Wine & Brine in Moira

Deanes at Queen’s, Belfast

Bar+Grill at James’ Street South, Belfast

Home in Wellington Place, Belfast

The Bib Gourmand ranking is created by the team behind Michelin’s stars, which the company says is the hallmark of fine dining around the world. Ireland currently has 11 Michelin starred restaurants. The 2019 Michelin Guide of Great Britain and Ireland will be published next week.