Dublin: 13 °C Friday 28 September, 2018
Four new Irish restaurants named in high profile food guide

The list recognises establishments offering good food at €40 or less for a three-course meal.

By Aisling O'Rourke Friday 28 Sep 2018, 2:36 PM
52 minutes ago 5,368 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4259228
Dillons of Timoleague in county Cork is one of four new Irish entrants to the Michelin guide.
Image: Courtesy of Dillons/Facebook


Image: Courtesy of Dillons/Facebook

FOUR NEW IRISH eateries have been recognised in Michelin’s coveted Bib Gourmand.

The list awards restaurants with affordable prices, specifically those that offer a three-course meal for €40 or less. All of the venues mentioned will be included in the 2019 Michelin Guide of Great Britain and Ireland.

The four Irish newcomers to the list are: Clanbrassil House in Dublin city, Tartare Café & Wine Bar in Galway city, Brownes in Tuam and Dillon’s in Timoleague in Cork.

In all 24 Irish restaurants are included in the guide, the majority retaining their ranking from previous years. 

They are: 

  • 1826 Adare in Adare
  • Aldridge Lodge in Duncannon
  • Bastion in Kinsale
  • Chart House in Dingle
  • Copper Hen in Tramore
  • The Courthouse in Carrickmacross
  • Giovannelli in Killorglin
  • Kai in Galway City
  • Morrissey’s in Doonbeg
  • Sha-Roe Bistro in Clonegal
  • TwoCooks in Sallins 

 In Dublin City

  • Bastible on South Circular Road
  • Craft in Terenure
  • Delahunt on Camden Street 
  • Etto, Merrion Row 
  • Pichet on Trinity Street 
  • Pigeon House in Clontarf 
  • Pig’s Ear on Nassau Street
  • Forest & Marcy in Ranelagh 
  • Richmond in Portobello  

 Seven restaurants in Northern Ireland also made the list: 

  • Clenaghans Restaurant, near Aghalee, in Antrim
  • Fontana and Noble both in Holywood
  • Wine & Brine in Moira
  • Deanes at Queen’s, Belfast
  • Bar+Grill at James’ Street South, Belfast
  • Home in Wellington Place, Belfast

The Bib Gourmand ranking is created by the team behind Michelin’s stars, which the company says is the hallmark of fine dining around the world. Ireland currently has 11 Michelin starred restaurants.  The 2019 Michelin Guide of Great Britain and Ireland will be published next week. 

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

