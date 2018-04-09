  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 9 April, 2018
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Paul Hosford Monday 9 Apr 2018, 5:00 PM
Image: T.Moore Photo
Image: T.Moore Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DISCLOSURES: A Fianna Fáil TD has told the Disclosures Tribunal that former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan told him that a garda whistleblower “fiddles with kids” and was “not to be trusted”.

2. #INJURED: A garda has been injured after being hit at a checkpoint in Dublin city today.

3. #SORRY: A Labour senator has apologised for a tweet he sent following the verdicts of the recent Belfast rugby rape trial.

4. #ALIVE ALIVE NO: The Lord Mayor of Dublin has defended the placing of a banner supporting the Dublin footballers on the Ha’penny Bridge.

5. #FINGERPOINTING: Russia and Syria have accused Israel of carrying out deadly bombing raids on a military airbase in the country’s centre.

