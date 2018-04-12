The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #EIR: Telecoms giant Eir is set to lay off 750 staff members following a takeover.

2. #RAPE LIST: A Cork school is investigating after a list which said “the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped” was found in a boys’ bathroom.

3. #RANELAGH: A man accused of murdering Dublin woman Joanne Lee in February has been found dead in prison.

4. #LEGAL COSTS: A court is due to hear an application to cover Paddy Jackson’s legal fees, it emerged today.

5. #FINGLAS: A number of shots were fired at a house in Finglas this morning. Nobody was injured in the incident.