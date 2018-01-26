The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #JAILED: A Dublin man who coerced young girls into sending him explicit photos has been jailed for nine and a half years.

2. #TRIBUNAL: The barrister who challenged Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe says his “conscience is clear”.

3. #ROAD IS IN SHITE: Residents in south-west Tipperary have registered their disgust at the state of their local roads.

4. #OPINION POLL: An opinion poll has put the number of people who support repealing the Eighth Amendment at over 50%.

5. #TEACHER SHORTAGE: Richard Bruton is aiming to crack down on career breaks for teachers in a bid to address teacher shortages.