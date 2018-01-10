The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #REFERENDUM: An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has refused to give his views on the report of the Oireachtas abortion committee, which was published three weeks ago today.

2. #BLAZE: A giant blaze that broke out in St Margaret’s metal recycling plant in north Dublin has been brought under control by emergency services.

3. #REJECT: Irish Rail workers have voted to reject a Labour Court recommendation concerning pay and productivity issues.

4. #NOT GUILTY: Former Anglo Irish bank chief executive David Drumm has pleaded not guilty to the two charges he faces at a Dublin court.

5. #BRIAN STACK: The family of a prison officer shot dead by the IRA almost 35 years ago has accused gardaí of not acting on information they received.