The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SENTENCED: Charles Cleary, 24, has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering student Leo Carolan, who was “saving the life” of his friend.

2. #DUNDALK: An 18-year-old man charged with the murder of a Japanese man in a stabbing in Dundalk last week was “not fit to attend” a court hearing today.

3. #REGENCY SHOOTING: The trial of Patrick Hutch, who is charged with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in February 2016, began before the Special Criminal Court today.

4. #FACEBOOK: The solicitor for a 14-year-old girl who settled a suit against Facebook over a naked photograph of her posted to a ‘shame page’ has said the social media giant should be doing more to fight abuse.

5. #IFTAS: Saoirse Ronan and Cillian Murphy are among this year’s Irish Film and Television Academy Awards nominees.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.