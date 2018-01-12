The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STRATEGY: A draft letter from the Garda Commissioner to the Department of Justice about the legal strategy pursued by the commissioner at the O’Higgins inquiry was written by a Department official, the Charleton tribunal has heard.

2. #DUBLIN PORT: A man has died after he fell into the water at Dublin Port this morning.

3. #COLD: The weekend is set to be a cold one, with a Status Yellow rainfall warning for 12 counties issues by Met Éireann.

4. #STOLEN: Gardaí in Dublin are investigating after a car was stolen with an infant child inside, before the vehicle was found 45 minutes later.

5. #TRUMP: A comment by US president Donald Trump where he dismissed Haiti and certain African countries as “shithole” countries has been criticised as “racist”, “shocking and shameful” by a United Nations spokesperson.