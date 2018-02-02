The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RAPE TRIAL: A young woman at the centre of a high-profile rape trial at Belfast Crown Court has denied “watering down” her knowledge of Ulster rugby and its players.

2. #HOMELESS: A man who had previously engaged with homeless services was found dead in Dublin’s north inner city.

3. #FINSBURY PARK: A British man who deliberately drove a van into a group of worshippers near a London mosque, killing one man, has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum 43-year term.

4. #VATICAN: The Vatican has barred former President of Ireland Mary McAleese from taking part in an International Women’s Day conference that was due to take place in the Holy See.

5. #LARRY NASSAR: A father of three victims of Larry Nassar tried to attack the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor during a sentencing hearing, after the judge declined his request for “five minutes” alone with Nassar in a locked room.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one or more of the above cases.