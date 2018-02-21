The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UNBORN: The Supreme Court has been hearing the State’s objections to a 2016 High Court ruling which suggested that an unborn foetus is a child and has constitutional human rights other than the right to life.

2. #PACKAGE: The bomb disposal team have been called in after a “suspect package or suspect device” was found in Crumlin, Dublin.

3. #RABO: RaboDirect has announced it will be closing its Irish operation in May. The bank has some 90,000 customers here.

4. #GRAHAM: One of the most famous US preachers of the 20th century – Billy Graham – has died at the age of 99.

5. #SYRIA: A least 10 more civilians have been killed in fresh air strikes by the Syrian regime on rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, where 270 people have died in three days of bombardment.