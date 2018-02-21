  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 4:51 PM
9 hours ago 6,304 Views No Comments
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UNBORN: The Supreme Court has been hearing the State’s objections to a 2016 High Court ruling which suggested that an unborn foetus is a child and has constitutional human rights other than the right to life.

2. #PACKAGE: The bomb disposal team have been called in after a “suspect package or suspect device” was found in Crumlin, Dublin.

3. #RABO: RaboDirect has announced it will be closing its Irish operation in May. The bank has some 90,000 customers here.

4. #GRAHAM: One of the most famous US preachers of the 20th century – Billy Graham – has died at the age of 99.

5. #SYRIA: A least 10 more civilians have been killed in fresh air strikes by the Syrian regime on rebel-held Eastern Ghouta, where 270 people have died in three days of bombardment.

