Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 4:54 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Stanslavs
Image: Shutterstock/Stanslavs

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SENTENCED: A Copenhagen court has found Danish inventor Peter Madsen guilty of the premeditated murder and sexual assault of Swedish journalist Kim Wall on his homemade submarine last year, handing him a life sentence.

2. #INJURED: Two men have been arrested after Irish man Sean Cox was left in critical condition after he was attacked near Anfield football ground before Liverpool’s Champions League match against Roma last night.

3. #UPSET: The parents of baby Mark Molloy, who died 22 minutes after his birth at Portlaoise Hospital, have said they are “very upset” over the outcome of an inquiry into the baby’s care.

4. #SCANDAL: The Central Bank has identified an additional 3,400 people who have been impacted by the tracker mortgage scandal, according to its latest figures on the issue.

5. #DEFENCE: Sinn Féin TD Mary Lou McDonald has defended her use of the name “Londonderry” at an event yesterday.

