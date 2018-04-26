The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SMEAR TEST: Health Minister Simon Harris has said that Cervical Check will today write to doctors of women who may have had their cervical cancer diagnoses missed to inform their patients of that fact.

2. #SEAN COX: The family of Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox has released a statement praising the “most amazing and wonderful dad” and expressing the hope he makes a speedy recovery.

3. #WITHDRAW: US president Donald Trump’s doctor Ronny Jackson has withdrawn his nomination to head the Department of Veterans Affairs following allegations he improperly handed out drugs and was drunk at work.

4. #CAMPAIGN: Sinn Féin has launched its campaign calling for a Yes vote in the upcoming referendum, with party leader Mary Lou McDonald and TDs attending an event today.

5. #JNLR: The latest radio listenership figures show that RTÉ’s Morning Ireland has gained listeners while Joe Duffy’s Liveline has taken a dip.