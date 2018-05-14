The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVENEY: A group of GPs and nurses who are calling for a No vote in the upcoming abortion referendum have taken issue with a statement by Tánaiste Simon Coveney regarding the provision of abortion services.

2. #CRASH: Investigations are continuing into a plane crash in which a man and a seven-year-old boy were killed yesterday in Offaly.

3. #EMBASSY: At least 37 people have been killed after clashes erupted along the Gaza Strip’s border as the US officially opened its Israel embassy in Jerusalem.

4. #CONVICTED: A former Rós na Rún actor has been convicted for orally raping a young woman who fell asleep in his van as he gave her a lift home.

5. #TAYLOR: The former head of the garda press office has told the Disclosures Tribunal that former commissioner Martin Callinan instructed him to brief the media about Maurice McCabe, and say the whistleblower was “motivated by revenge”.