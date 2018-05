The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LUCAN: A body has been found in Lucan during the search for a missing teenager.

2. #SHATTER: Former Justice Minister Alan Shatter has told the Disclosures Tribunal that former garda commissioner Martin Callinan told him in 2013 of the sexual abuse allegation against Maurice McCabe.

3. #JAILED: A man who harassed RTÉ newsreader Sharon Ní Bheoláin has been jailed for three years for this and three counts of possessing child pornography.

4. #BEN BULBEN: A huge ‘NO’ sign has been placed on the side of Ben Bulben in Sligo.

5. #VULTURE FUNDS: David Hall told the Oireachtas Finance Committee that he believes 17,000 families will have their homes repossessed unless radical action is taken.