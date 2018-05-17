  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Thursday 17 May, 2018
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 17 May 2018, 4:56 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LUCAN:Â A body has been found in Lucan during the search for a missing teenager.

2. #SHATTER:Â Former Justice Minister Alan ShatterÂ has told the Disclosures Tribunal that former garda commissioner Martin Callinan told him in 2013 of the sexual abuse allegation against Maurice McCabe.

3. #JAILED:Â A man who harassedÂ RTÃ‰ newsreader Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in has been jailed for three years for this and three counts of possessing child pornography.Â Â 

4. #BEN BULBEN:Â A huge â€˜NOâ€™ sign has been placed on the side of Ben Bulben in Sligo.

5. #VULTURE FUNDS:Â David Hall told the Oireachtas Finance Committee that he believes 17,000 families will have their homes repossessed unless radical action is taken.

