The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RACE FOR THE ÁRAS: Businessman and Dragon’s Den personality Gavin Duffy has become the fourth official candidate on the ballot for next month’s presidential election.

2. #DRUGS: Cannabis remains the most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland, according to a new report published today.

3. #COMMUTING: Irish Rail has said it is going to add additional Dart services after it received a number of complaints about a new timetable.

4. #TRUMP: President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort has agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and witness tampering, court documents indicated today.

5. #WEATHERWATCH: Storm Florence has smashed into the US East Coast this morning with howling winds, torrential rains and life-threatening storm surges.