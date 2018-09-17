This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Órla Ryan Monday 17 Sep 2018, 4:43 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Shutterstock/tuaindeed
Image: Shutterstock/tuaindeed

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GARDAÍ: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said he would be in favour of legislation that would ban photographing gardaí in the course of their duties.

2. #ÁRAS 2018: Businessman Peter Casey has secured the nomination of Kerry County Council for his presidential bid. He needs the backing of three more councils in order to get on the ballot paper

3. #FLOOD WARNING: Met Éireann has extended flood warnings for the west as the country prepares to receive the tail end of ex-Hurricane Helene.

4. #BREXIT: Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has warned of a car-crash style Brexit if the so-called Irish backstop “monstrosity” is enforced.

5. #CORK: An 83-year-old man who helped stop a robbery at a bookmakers shop in Co Cork has been hailed as a hero.

Órla Ryan
