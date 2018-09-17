The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GARDAÍ: Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said he would be in favour of legislation that would ban photographing gardaí in the course of their duties.

2. #ÁRAS 2018: Businessman Peter Casey has secured the nomination of Kerry County Council for his presidential bid. He needs the backing of three more councils in order to get on the ballot paper

3. #FLOOD WARNING: Met Éireann has extended flood warnings for the west as the country prepares to receive the tail end of ex-Hurricane Helene.

4. #BREXIT: Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has warned of a car-crash style Brexit if the so-called Irish backstop “monstrosity” is enforced.

5. #CORK: An 83-year-old man who helped stop a robbery at a bookmakers shop in Co Cork has been hailed as a hero.