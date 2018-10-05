The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CROATIA: An Irish woman drowned in a swimming pool in Croatia.

2. #LIMERICK: A garda station in Co Limerick has been searched by gardaí as part of an “ongoing investigation” in relation to bogus insurance certificates.

3. #US: The US Senate today pushed Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination past a key procedural hurdle, meaning he could be confirmed to the court this weekend.

4. #ÁRAS 2018: Businessman Peter Casey officially launched his presidential bid.

5. #COURT: A 25-year-old man has been charged with rape and grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to an infant.

