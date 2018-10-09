The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BUDGET 2019: Here are the main points you need to know.

2. #BUDGET 2019: All the latest news and reaction to the Budget is in our liveblog.

3. #REST IN PEACE: Friends and family of Emma Mhic Mhathúna have gathered in Co Kerry to pay their final respects.

4. #US: Donald Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has resigned.

5. #HEALTH: 45 people have been diagnosed with mumps following an outbreak in the west.