The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CARLOW: Two men have been arrested in connection with the assault of Laois inter-county footballer Daniel O’Reilly.

2. #ULSTER RUGBY: Craig Gilroy has apologised for the language he used in a WhatsApp message to his fellow Ulster Rugby player Stuart Olding in June 2016. The IRFU and Ulster Rugby revealed yesterday that Gilroy’s message is the subject of an internal review.

3. #CAR CHASE: Three people have been arrested following a car chase in Co. Mayo. Two garda patrol cars were hit during the chase which took place in the early hours of the morning near Castlebar.

4. #SYRIA: US President Donald Trump says he will decide “very quickly” whether to remove US troops from war-torn Syria.

5. #RIP: Former England captain Ray Wilkins has died after suffering cardiac arrest. The former Chelsea, Man Utd and AC Milan midfielder was 61 years old.