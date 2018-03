The 5 at 5: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/Michael0706

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CENTRAL CRIMINAL COURT: Roscommon man John Tighe has been found guilty of murdering his infant son.

2. #FRANCE: A policeman swapped himself for a hostage before a gunman was shot dead in a French supermarket siege earlier today.

3. #EXPELLED: The Russian ambassador to Ireland says that the expulsion of its diplomats would be an ‘unfriendly action’.

4. #WELFARE FRAUD: A couple in Kildare have been sentenced over ‘one of the largest welfare fraud cases in the State’.

5. #BELFAST: The jury in a trial of several men concerning the alleged rape of a woman at Irish international Paddy Jackson’s house in 2016 has been told to put aside ‘emotion and prejudice’ and consider all the evidence.

