Dublin: 8 °C Friday 23 March, 2018
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five oâ€™clockâ€¦

By Cianan Brennan Friday 23 Mar 2018, 5:00 PM
Friday 23 Mar 2018, 5:00 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CENTRAL CRIMINAL COURT:Â Roscommon man John Tighe has been found guilty of murdering his infant son.

2. #FRANCE:Â A policeman swapped himself for a hostage before a gunman was shot dead in a French supermarket siege earlier today.

3. #EXPELLED:Â The Russian ambassador to Ireland says that the expulsion of its diplomats would be an â€˜unfriendly actionâ€™.

4. #WELFARE FRAUD:Â A couple in Kildare have been sentenced over â€˜one of the largest welfare fraud cases in the Stateâ€™.

5. #BELFAST:Â The jury in a trial of several men concerning the alleged rape of a woman at Irish international Paddy Jacksonâ€™s house in 2016 has been told to put aside â€˜emotion and prejudiceâ€™ and consider all the evidence.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

