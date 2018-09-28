The 5 at 5: Friday

Source: Shutterstock/Javier Brosch

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1.#BRETT KAVANAUGH: The US Senate Judiciary Committee will vote on the confirmation of Trump’s Supreme Court pick this evening without investigating the allegations of Christine Blasey Ford any further.

2. #YOUNG FINE GAEL: A Nazi meme on Facebook has been deleted and Young Fine Gael called on Ógra Shinn Féin to apologise for allegedly creating it.

3. #RECALL: Bags of unwashed spinach and mixed leaves have been recalled over the presence of a bug-causing bacteria.

4. #RINSE AND REPEAT: Over 11,000 jobseekers have been forced to do the exact same programme twice.

5. #TRUMP MASK: A vet who wore a Donald Trump mask while working at a meat plant has won his High Court case.