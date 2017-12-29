The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #STORM DYLAN A snow-ice warning has been issued for 14 counties ahead of tonight’s arrival of Storm Dylan.

2. #I DO Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer tied the knot in Cork today.

3. #EGYPT A gunman killed nine people in an attack on a church.

4. #PASSPORTS A record number of passports were issued in Ireland this year.

5. #KERRY HOSPITAL Two new patients need further treatment after their scans were reviewed at Kerry Hospital.