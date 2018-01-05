The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHILD ABUSE: The bishop of Waterford and Lismore has sent a letter to local primary schools and teachers warning them about a convicted paedophile ex-priest who is living in the Waterford city area.

2. #CYBER ATTACK: Apple has confirmed that all Mac and iOS devices are affected by the Meltdown and Spectre security flaws, that experts say could allow hackers to access sensitive data.

3. #MICHAEL HYNDMAN: The family of a Belfast man who has been put in an induced coma in Australia after suffering a serious head injury during an altercation has appealed to the public to help fund his recovery.

4. #UNFAIR DISMISSAL: A Shannon airport-based worker, who was sacked for refusing to drive a company vehicle that wasn’t taxed or insured, has been awarded €50,000 for his unfair dismissal.

5. #TELL-ALL: Michael Wolff’s explosive new book on US President Donald Trump’s campaign and administration is due to be on Irish bookshop shelves next week, despite it being available in the US and UK today.