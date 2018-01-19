The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CRANBERRIES: The inquest of singer Dolores O’Riordan has been adjourned until April.

2. #REGENCY ATTACK: Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch as Regency attacker may be “compromised by press coverage“, a court has heard.

3. #EVE DOHERTY: A garda detective who sent abusive letters to a State solicitor has been jailed for three years.

4. #NEOLITHIC: Ancient human remains found in Mayo date back over 5,000 years.

5. #YOUNG AT HEART: Scientists have said that adolescence now lasts until the age of 24.