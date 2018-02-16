The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IRELAND 2040: The government has launched an ambitious €116 billion national planning and capital expenditure plan up to 2040. Here are the main points.

2. #IRELAND 2040: As part of the plan, the government is planning to double current housing output over the next 10 years.

3. #JOANNE LEE : A murder investigation has been launched into the death of Joanne Lee, whose body was found in Ranelagh yesterday.

4. #SCHOOL SHOOTING: Teenager Nikolas Cruz has confessed to gunning down 17 people at his former high school in Florida.

5. #RUGBY RAPE TRIAL: One of the four men facing charges arising from the alleged rape of a woman in Paddy’s Jackson’s Belfast home told police she was “staring at and fixated on” the rugby player.