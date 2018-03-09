The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MENINGITIS: A young girl has died and a number of other children have been hospitalised after an apparent outbreak of meningitis in the Navan area.

2. #ADRIAN DONOHOE: Aaron Brady, who is accused of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in a shooting in 2013, will face trial on indictment.

3. #BELFAST RAPE TRIAL: Blane McIlroy told Belfast Crown Court that he did not meet his co-defendants “to concoct a lying account” of what happened following allegations they were involved in a sex attack.

4. #PREDATOR EXPOSURE: Former RTE producer Kieran Creaven, who was caught by a paedophile-hunting vigilante group in England after grooming a fictitious 13-year-old girl, has been jailed for 18 months.

5. #CONTRACEPTION: Health Minister Simon Harris said proposals are being drawn up to consider the roll out of free contraception.

