The 5 at 5: Friday

1. #RYANAIR: The airline has cancelled 20 flights on the day of the fifth planned strike day.

2. #GALWAY: A man has died after a crash in near Carnmore at around 2pm today.

3. #REPORT: Ian Bailey has said he is disappointed with a watchdog’s report into the handling of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder case.

4. #99 PROBLEMS: Staff at the Oberstown detention facility were threatened with disciplinary action by management after they refused to bring a detainee for ice cream.

5. #SURVIVED: A climber has said he is lucky to be alive after spending a week trapped on a New Zealand mountain.