The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GONE: Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff has resigned in the aftermath of posting a controversial video to Twitter on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

2. #KERRY BABIES: The Garda cold case unit is set to review the infamous Kerry Babies case.

3. #LANZAROTE: A Roscommon community is in shock after a local teenager died while holidaying on the Spanish island.

4. #SO VERY COLD: Weather warnings are in place for most counties as ‘bitterly cold’ winds are set to hit Ireland.

5. #DEFAMATION: An RTÉ journalist is taking Apollo House organiser Brendan Ogle to court over a Facebook post.