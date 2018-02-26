The 5 at 5: Monday

Source: Shutterstock/Simon Bratt

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #THE BEAST:Â A status orange snow-ice warning is in place for seven counties as Ireland braces itself for a week of snow and sub-freezing temperatures.

2. #COMMUNICATIONS UNIT: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has defended the marketing of Ireland 2040Â which saw government-sponsored content appear in a series of publications.

3. #KBC: It emerged that a Galway couple was overcharged â‚¬1.23 million on their tracker mortgages.

4.Â #LEICESTER:Â Five people have now been confirmed as having died following an explosionÂ at a shop in the British midlands last night.

5. #START ME UP: The Rolling Stones will play Croke Park this summer.