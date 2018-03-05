The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIDL: Lidl has confirmed that all staff members at its Fortunestown Lane store will be redeployed to other stores in the area, following Friday’s alleged looting incident.

2. #STORM AFTERMATH: There are currently about 10,500 people without water across the country and a further 121,000 have restricted access following Storm Emma.

3. #DERRYLIN: A man has appeared in court charged with four counts of murder following a fatal fire in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

4. #BORDER FOX: Prominent republican Dessie O’Hare is to stand trial accused of threatening a man’s life and the false imprisonment of three people in Dublin.

5. #DISCLOSURES: Maurice McCabe is giving evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal for the first time today.