  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 5 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Hayley Halpin Monday 5 Mar 2018, 4:57 PM
4 hours ago 6,471 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3886526
Image: Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Image: Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LIDL: Lidl has confirmed that all staff members at its Fortunestown Lane store will be redeployed to other stores in the area, following Friday’s alleged looting incident.

2. #STORM AFTERMATH: There are currently about 10,500 people without water across the country and a further 121,000 have restricted access following Storm Emma.

3. #DERRYLIN: A man has appeared in court charged with four counts of murder following a fatal fire in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh.

4. #BORDER FOX: Prominent republican Dessie O’Hare is to stand trial accused of threatening a man’s life and the false imprisonment of three people in Dublin.

5. #DISCLOSURES: Maurice McCabe is giving evidence at the Disclosures Tribunal for the first time today.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Former airport search officer awarded over €9k after being sacked for 'supporting medicinal cannabis'
58,767  0
2
Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell set up search site at Castlemartyr Wood
56,842  33
3
Water supply to be restricted across greater Dublin area from 7pm tonight - 7am tomorrow
44,930  153
Fora
1
Poll: Should businesses be forced to close during extreme weather?
387  0
2
Restaurants are recruiting chefs from Italy and Croatia to fill shortages here
257  0
3
Tourism funding slammed as 'derisory' as rural firms struggle for grants
148  0
The42
1
‘No other clubs were offering full-time deals... I’d just bought a house and had a kid’
50,718  9
2
How Croke Park stayed green while the rest of the country was covered in a blanket of snow
32,746  40
3
LIVE: Crystal Palace v Manchester United, Premier League
32,840  52
DailyEdge.ie
1
No luck for Saoirse, but here's the complete list of 2018 Academy Award winners
71,708  61
2
People think Saoirse Ronan's Oscar dress looks pretty familiar...
14,878  3
3
So, everyone is talking about Christine on last night's Room To Improve
12,230  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
National Maternity Hospital to seek injunction against inquiry into Malak Thawley's death
National Maternity Hospital to seek injunction against inquiry into Malak Thawley's death
Nurse tells court she is unsure a father followed her instructions as baby choked on tissue
Dessie O'Hare to stand trial accused of false imprisonment and threatening a man's life
GARDAí
11 people arrested on suspicion of sexually exploiting children in Limerick
11 people arrested on suspicion of sexually exploiting children in Limerick
Woman jailed for three years for staging housemate’s suicide
Gardaí search woods after getting 'key piece of intelligence' about missing Tina Satchwell
COURT
Armagh man remanded in custody, denies 'any involvement' in the murder of a garda in line of duty
Armagh man remanded in custody, denies 'any involvement' in the murder of a garda in line of duty
Call for urgent review of marital rape sentencing after man has sentence cut
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie