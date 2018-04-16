  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Monday 16 April, 2018
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cliodhna Russell Monday 16 Apr 2018, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/karen crewe

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TRIBUNAL: Pat Rabbitte has told the Disclosures Tribunal that his ministerial driver – a retired garda – told him in 2014 about rumours that Maurice McCabe’s “own colleagues believed he couldn’t be trusted with children”.

2. #INNOCENT: A Dublin man who spent 11 months in prison for a conviction of violent disorder is likely to have that conviction quashed and declared a miscarriage of justice after a second man came forward to say he was the guilty party.

3. #GALWAY: University College Hospital Galway has denied claims that patients were moved out of the emergency department (ED) and “hidden” in advance of a visit from Taoiseach Leo Varadkar last Thursday.

4. #DISH SERVED COLD: Former FBI director James Comey’s much-anticipated interview pulled no punches in its description of Trump. He said the US President treats women ‘like meat’ and that he is ‘morally unfit for office‘.

5. #CANNABIS: The Green Party has called for the decriminalisation of cannabis, stating that the current law has “made criminals out of decent people” and needs to change.

About the author:

About the author
Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

