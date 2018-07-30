The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #JAILED: Two men have been jailed for 12 years each for planning to kill Michael Frazer.

2. #BAILED: A teenage boy (13) charged with the murder of Ana Kriegel has been granted bail.

3. #CERVICAL SCANDAL: Leo Varadkar has said he is “not in hiding” over a promise that pending cases in relation to the CervicalCheck scandal would not go to court.

4. #LIMERICK: A woman was arrested after she stole €20 from a man while in a garda station.

5. #BABY ON BOARD: A new campaign was launched seeking to get more commuters to give up their seat for pregnant people standing close by.

Comments are off for legal reasons