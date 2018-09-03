The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ARAS 2018: Gavin Duffy has secured a presidential nomination from Meath County Council. He is the first prospective candidate to secure a nomination.

2. #EOGHAN MURPHY: Sinn Féin will table a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy in the coming weeks.

3. #GARDA: Drew Harris was sworn in as garda commissioner just after midnight.

4. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson has hit out at Theresa May’s so-called Chequers plan amid speculation that he is mounting a bid to become Prime Minister.

5. #ABSENCE: Martin O’Neill has confirmed that midfielder Harry Arter is taking a break from international football.