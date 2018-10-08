The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SEAN COX: A man has been arrested in Italy in connection with an attack on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox outside Anfield earlier this year.

2. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to cancer campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who died yesterday aged 37.

3. #ELECTIONS: Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro won yesterday’s presidential election in Brazil, but will face a run-off vote later this month.

4. #UNEMPLOYMENT: Almost 8,000 people under the age of 26 have been unemployed for a year or more, new figures have revealed.

5. #CLOSURE ORDERS: The Food Safety Authority issued eight closure orders on premises last month.