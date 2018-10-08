This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 8 October, 2018
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Monday 8 Oct 2018, 5:03 PM
1 hour ago 2,628 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4274768
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SEAN COX: A man has been arrested in Italy in connection with an attack on Irish Liverpool fan Sean Cox outside Anfield earlier this year. 

2. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to cancer campaigner Emma Mhic Mhathúna, who died yesterday aged 37. 

3. #ELECTIONS: Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro won yesterday’s presidential election in Brazil, but will face a run-off vote later this month. 

4. #UNEMPLOYMENT: Almost 8,000 people under the age of 26 have been unemployed for a year or more, new figures have revealed. 

5. #CLOSURE ORDERS: The Food Safety Authority issued eight closure orders on premises last month.

