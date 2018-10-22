The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1.#AMANDA CARROLL: A man in his 30s is still being questioned in connection with the death of Amanda Carroll in Dublin. The body of the 33 year-old mother-of-two was found yesterday afternoon.

2.#CLONTARF HOSPITAL: Health minister Simon Harris has been asked a series of questions over an incident of self-harm at a north Dublin hospital.

3.#BACKSTOP: Theresa May says that Brexit negotiations are “95%” complete but she cannot accept the EU’s solution to the Northern Ireland border question.

4.#SENTENCE: John Joe Kiernan (86) was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to the sexual abuse of two children over six decades ago.

5.#THE CANDIDATE: Speaking on the latest episode of The Candidate, President Michael D Higgins revealed that, despite what his rivals claim, he is not is not a millionaire. He also discussed Peter Casey‘s comments about his dogs, and the furore over Presidential expenses.