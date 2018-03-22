The 5 at 5: Thursday

Source: Shutterstock/Eric Isselee

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #METROLINK: The Metro North project has a new name, and a new route.

2. #O’BRIEN V GANLEY: Businessman Declan Ganley has been officially joined to a defamation action taken by billionaire Denis O’Brien against Red Flag Consulting.

3. #METRO HOTEL: Dublin Fire Brigade has moved to assure residents that a massive fire at the northside Dublin hotel last night was not ‘another Grenfell Tower’.

4. #TRUMPED: Donald Trump’s lead lawyer in the Russia probe has stepped down.

5. #REGENCY SHOOTING: The trial regarding a shooting at the Regency Hotel in Dublin in February 2016 has been adjourned for three months to allow for an inquiry into the death of the lead Garda investigator.

