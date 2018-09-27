The 5 at 5: Thursday

Source: Shutterstock

1.#ARAS 18: The first debate of the Presidential race took place today, albeit with only four participants. Here’s what happened.

2. #TESTIMONY: Christine Blasey Ford has been giving testimony regarding an alleged assault by Trump Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh before a Senate Judiciary Committee.

3. #DUBLIN AIRPORT: A Wexford man who tried to chase down a plane at Dublin Airport has been bailed.

4. #EURO 2024: Germany has won the right to host the European Championships in six years.

5. #CARRICKMACROSS: A woman in her 70s has died after being hit by a truck in Monaghan.