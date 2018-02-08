The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BALGADDY: A 19-year-old man has been arrested a man was stabbed to death in west Dublin last night.

2. #RUGBY RAPE TRIAL: The alleged victim says she has ‘no complaint’ with Rory Harrison, the man accused of withholding information.

3. #DEEP SEA: A bill that would ban fossil fuel exploration off the Irish coast was passed in the Dáil.

4. #JOAO CARVALHO: The inquest into the death of the Portuguese MMA fighter who died after a bout in Dublin heard both fighters “gave absolutely everything” during the fight.

5 #BREXIT: A hard Brexit, that is one with no deal agreed, would cost the UK economy an enormous £80 billion (€91 billion), a leaked analysis claims.