The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #UNBORN: The Supreme Court has been hearing a second day of arguments about the rights of the unborn under the Constitution.

2. #NRA: US President Donald Trump has tweeted support for National Rifle Association but has also backed raising the age at which some guns can be purchased to 21.

3. #ADJOURNED: The Regency Hotel shooting trial has been adjourned for a month to allow an investigation into the circumstances of the death of the lead investigator. Notes written by the late superintendent were handed into the court today.

4. #WOMEN IN POLITICS: Fine Gael Senator Catherine Noone has raised concerns about bullying and sexism from one of her male colleagues.

5. #WATERFORD: The Court of Appeal has upheld the prison sentence imposed on former sports coach Bill Kenneally for abusing 10 teenage boys in the 1980s.