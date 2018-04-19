The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CHANGE-OVER: British transport company Go-Ahead hasÂ signed a contract to operate 24 Dublin Bus routes.

2. #UPPING THE ANTE: President of Sinn FÃ©in Mary Lou McDonald has called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to sack Communications Minister Denis Naughten in the wake of a controversy emerging concerning the minister and the ongoing saga at Independent News and Media.

3. #ANTRIM: A small aircraft has crashed near Belfast International Airport this afternoon.

4. #GOFUNDME: More than â‚¬111,000 has been raised online to help send a Cork teenager to the US for brain tumour surgery.

5. #HEAT: Temperatures are set to reach up to 19 degrees over the next couple of days.