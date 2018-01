The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DISCLOSURES: Former garda commissioner Nóirin O’Sullivan has denied drafting a speech for then-Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald at the Disclosures Tribunal.

2. #IMMEDIATE EFFECT: The ‘Óglaigh na hÉireann’ Dissident Republican group has announced a ceasefire. The group has been responsible for a number of attacks, including the attempted murder of Catholic PSNI member Peadar Heffron in 2010.

3. #BREEZY: An orange alert for wind has been issued for the entire country as Storm Georgina sets to hit.

4. #AWARDS SEASON: Saoirse Ronan has been nominated for an Oscar for leading actress for her performance in Lady Bird.

5. #CAPTAIN’S RETURN: Seamus Coleman will play his first football match after a ten month injury lay-off when he lines out for Everton’s U23s against Portsmouth. Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 7pm.