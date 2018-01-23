The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DISCLOSURES: Former garda commissioner NÃ³irin Oâ€™SullivanÂ has denied drafting a speech for then-Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald at the Disclosures Tribunal.

2. #IMMEDIATE EFFECT:Â The â€˜Ã“glaigh na hÃ‰ireannâ€™Â Dissident Republican groupÂ has announced a ceasefire.Â The group has been responsible for a number of attacks, including the attempted murder of Catholic PSNI member Peadar Heffron in 2010.

3. #BREEZY:Â An orange alert for wind has been issued for the entire country as Storm Georgina sets to hit.

4. #AWARDS SEASON: Saoirse RonanÂ has been nominated for an Oscar for leading actressÂ for her performance in Lady Bird.

5. #CAPTAINâ€™S RETURN: Seamus Coleman will play his first football match after a ten month injury lay-off when he lines out for Evertonâ€™s U23s against Portsmouth. Kick-off at Goodison Park is at 7pm.