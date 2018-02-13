The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RUGBY TRIAL: Ireland rugby player Paddy Jackson denied threesome tookÂ place the morning after alleged incident, a court heard today.

2. #BREXIT: The Irish economy will suffer a hit even in the best-case Brexit scenario,Â a new government report has indicated.

3. #PRISON LIFE: Irish prison officers describe what itâ€™s like to walk the landings just before a serious incident happens.

4. #JOBS: Over 500 jobs are to be created by two companies in Dublin.

5. #SOME CHEEK: Police in Portugal arrested a man who was caught trying to smuggle cocaine by using a fake backside.

Comments are off for legal reasons.