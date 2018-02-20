The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BLACK WIDOW: Catherine Nevin, who was convicted of the 1996 murder of her husband Tom, has died at the age of 67.

2. #VULTURE FUNDS: As Permanent TSB plans to sell €4 billion worth of loans, the government is being urged to intervene and ensure the loan book is not sold to a vulture fund.

3. COURTS: Convicted murderer Graham Dwyer has begun a High Court action against the manner of which his phone data was collected.

4. #RAPE TRIAL: A woman who claims she was raped by two Ulster Rugby teammates told police she was “not entirely sure” about the exact details regarding one of the alleged sexual assaults.

5. #TRUMP’S TEAM: Tánaiste Simon Coveney is travelling to New York and Washington today where it’s expected he will brief US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the Northern Ireland peace process.