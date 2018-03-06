The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HSE: The HSE’s Executive Director General Tony O’Brien has announced that he is to step down from his position this summer.

2. #SNOW: Wicklow County Council has said that “snow tourists” are “hampering the clear-up operation” after last week’s storm.

3. #DISCLOSURES: The Disclosures Tribunal has heard that former garda press officer David Taylor disputes parts of an account given by Maurice McCabe, of a meeting they had at Taylor’s home in September 2016.

4. #SPY: The Met Police’s counter-terrorism network is investigating the an incident in which a man and women were found unconscious on a bench in England.

5. #QUESTIONING: Gardaí in Munster are questioning 11 men and women who were arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children.